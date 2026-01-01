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XUV300 Turbo SportPriceMileageSpecifications
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front Right View
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front Left View
2/8
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front View
3/8
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Front Wheel
4/8
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Tyre
5/8
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Rear Left View
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
14.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage18.2 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all XUV300 Turbo Sport specs and features

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone Prices

The XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.2 Turbo Petrol and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone Mileage

All variants of the XUV300 Turbo Sport deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 18.2 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone Engine and Transmission

The XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone is powered by a 1197 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 129 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 230 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the XUV300 Turbo Sport's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 3XO priced between ₹7.79 Lakhs - 15.04 Lakhs.

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone Specs & Features

The XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Scuff Plates, Headlight Height Adjuster, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and 12V Power Outlets.

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone Price

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone

₹14.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,15,501
RTO
1,33,550
Insurance
58,757
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,08,308
EMI@30,270/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with anti-roll bar
Rear Suspension
Twist beam suspension with coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 55 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
257 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
42 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1627 mm
Width
1821 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
-

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
7 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Interior Colours
Piano Black
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport W8 Dual Tone EMI
EMI27,243 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,67,477
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,67,477
Interest Amount
3,67,104
Payable Amount
16,34,581

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport other Variants

XUV300 Turbo Sport W4

₹10.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,30,501
RTO
77,135
Insurance
48,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,56,404
EMI@22,706/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XUV300 Turbo Sport W6

₹12.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,50,501
RTO
1,17,050
Insurance
52,684
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,20,735
EMI@26,238/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8

₹13.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,00,501
RTO
1,32,050
Insurance
58,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
13,91,255
EMI@29,903/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O)

₹15.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,00,502
RTO
1,42,050
Insurance
61,885
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,04,937
EMI@32,347/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XUV300 Turbo Sport W8(O) Dual Tone

₹15.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,15,501
RTO
1,43,550
Insurance
62,437
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,21,988
EMI@32,713/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.79 - 15.04 Lakhs
+3
XUV300 Turbo SportvsXUV 3XO

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