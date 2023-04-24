HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero Specifications

Mahindra Bolero is a 7 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 8,52,519 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1493.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Manual.
8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs*
Mahindra Bolero Specs

Mahindra Bolero comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Bolero measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Bolero ...Read More

Mahindra Bolero Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
B6 Opt
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.7
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
mHawk75
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
1002
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Ground Clearance
180
Length
3995
Wheelbase
2680
Height
1880
Width
1745
No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60
Steering Adjustment
No
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Remote
Rub - Strips
Black
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
Decals
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
With Key
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Cornering Headlights
Passive
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Halogen
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
1 Din
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Digital Display
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No
Airbags
1 Airbags (Driver)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Brown and Beige
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra Bolero News

Mahindra Bolero Neo (L) and Bolero SUV (R)
Mahindra Bolero SUV surpasses sales of one lakh units in FY23
24 Apr 2023
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced discounts on its flagship SUV models like Thar, XUV300 and Bolero for the month of April.
Mahindra Thar, XUV300, Bolero SUVs offered with heavy discounts. Check details
17 Apr 2023
Delhi Police has inducted 250 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPVs and Mahindra Bolero SUVs in its fleet. These vehicles are the first among 850 vehicles to be inducted by Delhi Police after approval from the Home Ministry operational purposes.
Delhi Police adds 250 Maruti Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero to its fleet
17 Apr 2023
Mahindra Scorpio Classic (left) and Bolero (right) are two of the oldest existing models from the carmaker's lineup in the country.
Mahindra Scorpio, Scorpio-N, Bolero prices hiked. Check by how much
13 Apr 2023
The Mahindra Bolero SUV doubled up as an inspection vehicle on tracks to survey the upcoming railway bridge in Kashmir. The SUV was one of the first vehicles to run on the world's tallest railway arch bridge at Chenab. (Image courtesy: Twitter/@rajtoday)
Anand Mahindra in awe of this Bolero which went off road to get on rail tracks
28 Mar 2023
View all
 

Mahindra Bolero Variants & Price List

Mahindra Bolero price starts at ₹ 8.53 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero comes in 3 variants. Mahindra Bolero top variant price is ₹ 9.52 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
B4
8.53 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
B6
9.27 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
B6 Opt
9.52 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

