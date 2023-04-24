Mahindra Bolero Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Bolero comes in three diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. The Bolero measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,745 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Bolero is 180. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Bolero sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Bolero price starts at ₹ 8.53 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.81 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Bolero comes in 3 variants. Mahindra Bolero top variant price is ₹ 9.52 Lakhs.
₹8.53 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.27 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹9.52 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
