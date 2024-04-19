Planning to purchase Mahindra Bolero Neo+? What else can you buy at same price

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ has been launched as the latest product in the Indian three-row utility vehicle market, at a starting price of ₹11.39 lakh (ex-s

Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo+ in India at a starting price of ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes as the latest product in the country's three-row utility vehicle segment. Available in two different variants, namely P4 and P10, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ SUV looks identical to the Bolro Neo. However, there are some subtle yet significant differences on the design front, while the powertrain is completely different.

Dimensionally, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes slightly bigger than the Bolero Neo. While the Bolero Neo+ measures 4,400 mm in length, its smaller sibling Bolero Neo comes with a length of 3,990 mm. The Volero Neo+ offers a seating arrangement for nine occupants in a 2-3-4 layout. Thanks to the additional length, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ offers better space and comfort to the occupants. However, on the feature front, the SUV carries the same features as the Bolero Neo.

Apart from that, the SUV comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This powertrain is capable of churning out 18 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. This comes as a completely different component as the Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor under the hood.

Here is a quick look at the options you can think of, if you are planning to purchase the Mahindra Bolero Neo+.