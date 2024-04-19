Planning to purchase Mahindra Bolero Neo+? What else can you buy at same price
Mahindra & Mahindra launched the Bolero Neo+ in India at a starting price of ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV comes as the latest product in the country's three-row utility vehicle segment. Available in two different variants, namely P4 and P10, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ SUV looks identical to the Bolro Neo. However, there are some subtle yet significant differences on the design front, while the powertrain is completely different.
Dimensionally, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes slightly bigger than the Bolero Neo. While the Bolero Neo+ measures 4,400 mm in length, its smaller sibling Bolero Neo comes with a length of 3,990 mm. The Volero Neo+ offers a seating arrangement for nine occupants in a 2-3-4 layout. Thanks to the additional length, the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ offers better space and comfort to the occupants. However, on the feature front, the SUV carries the same features as the Bolero Neo.
Apart from that, the SUV comes with a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This powertrain is capable of churning out 18 bhp peak power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. This comes as a completely different component as the Bolero Neo gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor under the hood.
Here is a quick look at the options you can think of, if you are planning to purchase the Mahindra Bolero Neo+.
Priced at ₹11.39 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P4 is the base variant of the three-row SUV. If you are thinking of purchasing this variant of the Bolero Neo+, you can think of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga VXi AT, which comes offering equivalent occupant carrying capacity and that too with an automatic transmission.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ P10 is the top variant of the nine-seater SUV, which comes priced at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Consumers thinking about buying the Bolero Neo+ P10 can also think of purchasing Kia Carens Premium (O) diesel MT or Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Zeta CNG or Alpha MT trims too are viable options to consider.