Mahindra Bolero Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Bolero B4

₹ 9.45 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mumbai

Ex Showroom Price
795,290
RTO
106,438
Insurance
43,410
On-Road Price
945,138
Specifications Features
Engine Type
mHawk75
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
1002 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
210 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
16.7 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
75 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1493 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.8 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Rigid leaf spring
Front Suspension
IFS coil spring
Rear Tyres
215 / 75 R15
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1880 mm
Width
1745 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Bolero B6

₹ 10.29 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mumbai

Bolero B6 Opt

₹ 10.6 Lakhs On-Road Price in Mumbai

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

