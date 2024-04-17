Mahindra Bolero Neo+ launched: Five key highlights

HT Auto
  • Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes available in two variants and is priced higher than the Bolero Neo.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is available in a nine seater configuration with a 2-3-4 layout.

Mahindra & Mahindra has launched the Bolero Neo+ SUV in India, which comes as a three-row nine-seater model. It is positioned above the Mahindra Bolero Neo. The newly introduced Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes available in two different variants, P4 and P10, priced at 11.39 lakh and 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. This means that compared to the seven-seater Mahindra Bolero Neo, the newly launched Neo+ is expensive by 1.49 lakh and 1 lakh for the equivalent variants. The Bolero Neo+ comes with a 2-3-4 seating configuration.

Here are five key highlights of the all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+.

1Mahindra Bolero Neo+: Two variants

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes available in two variants only, which are P4 and P10, priced at 11.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This means the Mahindra Bolero Neo+ is priced at a premium of 1.49 lakh and 1 lakh for the P4 and P10 trims, respectively, love their respective equivalent variants of the Bolero Neo.

2Mahindra Bolero Neo+: Same design

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ comes with the signature design visible in the Bolero Neo. It looks bold and muscular with its overall appearance, which is identical to the sibling Mahindra Bolero Neo.

3Mahindra Bolero Neo+: Colour options

The newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo+ SUV comes available in three different exterior paint schemes. These are Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, and Diamond White.

4Mahindra Bolero Neo+: Features

Inside the cabin, the all-new Mahindra Bolero Neo+ SUV comes with premium Italian interiors and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system which gets Bluetooth and USB connectivity along with a spacious nine-seater layout that is split in 2-3-4 arrangements. The rear seats come in the form of two benches facing each other, which can be folded to expand the space for luggage at the back of the car. For safety, it gets dual airbags, anti-gare IRVM, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchor points etc.

5Mahindra Bolero Neo+: Powertrain

The newly launched Mahindra Bolero Neo+ SUV comes powered by a new 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, which is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This diesel power mill is capable of churning out 18 bhp peak power and 280 N of maximum torque. The engine sends power to the rear wheels of the SUV. This engine comes as a bigger one compared to the 1.5-litre diesel mill that works under the hood of Bolero Neo and pumps out 100 bhp peak power and 260 Nm torque.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST

