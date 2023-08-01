Hyundai Venue Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hyundai Venue comes in eleven petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Venue measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Venue is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Venue price starts at ₹ 7.53 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 12.72 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue comes in 16 variants. Hyundai Venue top variant price is ₹ 12.72 Lakhs.
₹7.53 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.7 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.5 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹10.7 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.85 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10.97 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹11.43 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.57 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹11.92 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.07 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹12.32 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.47 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹12.57 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.72 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
