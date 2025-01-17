hamburger icon
VenuePriceMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
1/13
Hyundai Venue Front Right Side
2/13
Hyundai Venue Front View
3/13
Hyundai Venue Grille
4/13
Hyundai Venue Rear Left Side
5/13
Hyundai Venue Roofrails
View all Images
6/13

Hyundai Venue Specifications

Hyundai Venue is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,99,900 in India. It is available in 35 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Hyundai Venue mileage is 18.5-20.99 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
₹8 - 15.64 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Hyundai Venue Specs

Hyundai Venue comes in twenty four petrol variant and eleven diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 18.5-20.99 kmpl kmpl, depending ...Read More