Hyundai Venue Specifications

Hyundai Venue comes in eleven petrol variant and five diesel variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Venue measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,500 mm. The ground clearance of Venue is 195 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Venue sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less