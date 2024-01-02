Venue S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition Latest Updates
Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Venue S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 11.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacityVenue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Venue S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition in Delhi is Rs. 11.37 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
Max Torque: 114 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
BootSpace: 350 litres
...Read MoreRead Less
HyundaiVenue S (O) 1.2 Petrol Knight Edition Price