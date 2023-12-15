Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue E 1.2 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue E 1.2 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E 1.2 Petrol is 45 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Fuel Consumption, Child Safety Lock, Cabin-Boot Access, Headlight & Ignition on Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa Max Torque: 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 350 litres Mileage of E 1.2 Petrol is 17.52 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less