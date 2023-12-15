Saved Articles

Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol

8.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hyundai Venue Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Mileage17.52 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Venue specs and features

Venue E 1.2 Petrol Latest Updates

Venue is a 5 seater SUV which has 16 variants. The price of Venue E 1.2 Petrol (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Kappa
  • Max Torque: 113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres
  • BootSpace: 350 litres
    • Mileage of E 1.2 Petrol is 17.52 kmpl....Read More

    Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol Price

    E 1.2 Petrol
    ₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,53,100
    RTO
    54,186
    Insurance
    41,739
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,49,525
    EMI@18,260/mo
    Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    1.2 Kappa
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17.52 kmpl
    Driving Range
    789 Km
    Drivertrain
    FWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Front Suspension
    McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Coil Spring
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Spare Wheels
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 65 R15
    Width
    1770 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Height
    1617 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Wheelbase
    2500 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    350 litres
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    45 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    No
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/Button Start
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instrument Consumption
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    No
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Body Coloured
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    One Touch -Down
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Internally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Daytime Running Light
    No
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Tail Lights
    Halogen
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Lights on Venity Mirrors
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Display
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    No
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System(TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interior
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Black and Greige
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Hyundai Venue E 1.2 Petrol EMI
    EMI16,434 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,64,572
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,64,572
    Interest Amount
    2,21,446
    Payable Amount
    9,86,018

    Hyundai Venue other Variants

    S 1.2 Petrol
    ₹9.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,70,400
    RTO
    64,224
    Insurance
    46,056
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,81,180
    EMI@21,089/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    S (O) 1.2 Petrol
    ₹10.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT
    ₹11.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.5 CRDi
    ₹11.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 Petrol
    ₹12.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    ₹12.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹12.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX 1.5 CRDi
    ₹13.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    ₹13.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT
    ₹13.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo iMT Dual Tone
    ₹13.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi
    ₹14.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.5 CRDi Dual Tone
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1493 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    SX (O) 1.0 Turbo DCT Dual Tone
    ₹14.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
