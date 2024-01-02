Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.45 Lakhs. The fuel Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 14.45 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) MT 1.0 Turbo Dual Tone is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.0 Kappa Turbo GDi Max Torque: 172 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 45 litres BootSpace: 350 litres ...Read MoreRead Less