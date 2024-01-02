Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 15.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &Venue is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 23 variants. The price of Venue SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 15.51 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SX (O) MT 1.5 Diesel is 45 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Cruise Control and specs like: