Deliveries of Ola S1 X, brand's most-affordable e-scooter, begins in India

Ola Electric has finally started deliveries of their most affordable electric scooter, the S1 X in the Indian market. The S1 X is offered in three battery pack options - 2 kW, 3 kW and 4 kW. They are priced at ₹69,999, ₹84,999 and ₹99,999. All prices are ex-showroom. These prices are after the price cut that Ola Electric recently made. At these prices, the S1 X is one of the most affordable electric scooters in the Indian market.

The S1 X is equipped with a 2 kWh battery pack that provides a certified range of 91 km on a single charge. Charging the battery fully takes 7.4 hours. It boasts an acceleration time of 4.1 seconds from 0-40 kmph, with a peak power output of 6 kW from the electric motor. The scooter offers three riding modes - Eco, Normal, and Sports, and can reach a top speed of 85 kmph.

Featuring a 3.5-inch LCD screen instead of a touchscreen instrument cluster, the scooter comes with a physical key. The 3 kWh version of the S1 X shares the same charging time, riding modes, and features as the 2 kWh variant, but offers improved acceleration time, top speed, and range. The acceleration time for the 3 kWh version is 3.3 seconds, with a top speed of 90 kmph and a range of 151 km. The 4 kWh version maintains the same specifications but increases the claimed range to 190 km.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies, said, “With S1 X, we eliminate high upfront costs as one of the key barriers affecting the adoption of EVs. Our entry into the mass-market portfolio helps us widen our target customer base, enabling an increasing number of current and potential 2W users to join India’s rapidly evolving EV landscape. Affordability, accessibility, and ease of ownership are the key characteristics that make S1 X an attractive proposition for every Indian. "

