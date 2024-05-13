Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore, Ampere Nexus which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Bangalore and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Tunwal Storm ZX Advance 1 STD ₹ 1.15 Lakhs