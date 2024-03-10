Saved Articles

Kinetic Green Flex On Road Price in Bangalore

Kinetic Green Flex Front View
Kinetic Green Flex Left Side View
Kinetic Green Flex Left View
Kinetic Green Flex Front Wheel View
Kinetic Green Flex Ignitin Buttion View
1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Flex Price in Bangalore

Kinetic Green Flex on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.14 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Kinetic Green Flex STD₹ 1.14 Lakhs
Kinetic Green Flex Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
72 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,874
Insurance
4,248
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
1,14,122
EMI@2,453/mo
Kinetic Green Flex Alternatives

TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.17 - 1.23 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Bangalore
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
450x Price in Bangalore
UPCOMING
Suzuki Burgman Electric

Suzuki Burgman Electric

1.2 Lakhs Onwards
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.15 - 1.35 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Bangalore
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
V1 Price in Bangalore
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Bangalore

Popular Kinetic Green Bikes

    News

    Stellantis plans to introduce hybrid-flex and plug-in hybrid-flex vehicles, combining traditional combustion engines with batteries for improved efficiency.
    Stellantis bets big on flex-fuel and ethanol amid EV surge
    10 Mar 2024
    Image of Bajaj's stall at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Flex & Dominar E27.5 showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo 2024
    3 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.
    Royal Enfield Classic 350 Flex showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    There are no changes to the flex-fuel version of the CB300F.
    Flex-fuel powered Honda CB300F showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024
    1 Feb 2024
    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) has mandated that when a bi-fuel vehicle has the flex-fuel option, it needs to undergo dual tests, while vehicles running on hydrogen shall undergo only NOx emissions tests.
    Road Transport Ministry mandates stringent emission tests for flex-fuel vehicles
    9 Jan 2024
      News

    Kinetic Green Videos

    Priced at around ₹95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of ₹1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to ₹2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero's own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from ₹1.74 lakh and goes up to ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India's first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at ₹95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
