Triumph 400 cc motorcycles to get discontinued soon? Dealers hint

The future of Triumph ’s 400cc motorcycle lineup in India could soon see a major change. According to the social posts from the authorised dealerships, the Triumph Speed 400 , Scrambler 400 X, Speed T4 and Thruxton 400 might be phased out in the near future, although the company has not made any official announcement yet.

Dealers suggest that production of these motorcycles may have already slowed down or stopped, with only limited stock remaining at showrooms. Some dealerships claim they have been informed that fresh shipments are unlikely, which indicates that the bikes currently available at dealerships could be the final batches.

Triumph’s 400cc motorcycles were introduced as part of the brand’s partnership with Bajaj and quickly gained attention for offering premium design and performance at a relatively accessible price point. The Speed 400 was positioned as a roadster, the Scrambler 400 X catered to riders looking for light off road capability, and the Thruxton 400 brought cafe racer styling to the platform. All three motorcycles share the same 398 cc liquid cooled engine and overall architecture.

Triumph dealerships are posting on social media that the 400 cc range will soon be discontinued.

The reason behind the move is related to taxation in India. Motorcycles with engine capacities of 350 cc or below attract a lower GST slab, which helps manufacturers price them more competitively. Because of this, Triumph and Bajaj are believed to be preparing a new range of sub 350 cc motorcycles that would allow the brand to compete more aggressively in India’s largest motorcycle segment.

That said, the 400 cc platform itself may not disappear entirely. The motorcycles are manufactured in India for global markets, so production could continue for export purposes even if the models are eventually withdrawn from the domestic lineup.

For now, customers interested in the Speed 400, Speed T4, Scrambler 400 XC, Scrambler 400 X or Thruxton 400 might want to check availability with local dealers, as stocks appear to be limited and replacements have not been confirmed. More clarity is expected once Triumph reveals its next strategy for the entry-level segment in India.

