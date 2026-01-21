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HomeCompare Bikes502 C vs Trident 660

Benelli 502 C vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
502 C vs Trident 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 502 c Trident 660
BrandBenelliTriumph
Price₹ 5.25 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage26.52 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity500 cc660 cc
Power47.5 PS PS81 PS PS

Filters
502 C
Benelli 502 C
Black
₹5.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD 2025
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Benelli 502 C Visual Comparison

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Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
21 L14 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm150 mm
Length
2240 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1600 mm1407 mm
Height
1140 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg190 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm805 mm
Width
950 mm795 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :- 160/60-ZR17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm255 mm
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Max Speed
175 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
46 Nm @ 6000 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveX-ring chain
Displacement
500 cc660 cc
Engine Type
2 cylinders in line, 4 strokes, liquid cooling, 4 valves per cylinderLiquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Clutch
Wet multi-plateWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
69 mm74 mm
Rear Suspension
Telescopic coil spring oil damped, 50 mm.Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, Travel Wheel 120 mm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Upside down telescopic fork, 41mm Outer TubeShowa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, Travel Wheel 120 mm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
8 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
5,93,07710,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
5,25,0008,99,000
RTO
42,00071,920
Insurance
26,07731,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
12,74721,555

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