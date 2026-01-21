In 2026 Benelli 502 C or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Benelli 502 C Price starts at Rs. 5.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). 502 C engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 46 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Benelli offers the 502 C in 1 colour. The 502 C mileage is around 26.52 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
502 C vs Trident 660 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|502 c
|Trident 660
|Brand
|Benelli
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 5.25 Lakhs
|₹ 8.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.52 kmpl
|20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|500 cc
|660 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|81 PS PS