In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Kawasaki Z650 or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs 5.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Z650 engine makes power and torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours. The Z650 mileage is around 28.11 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less