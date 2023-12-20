In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs 7.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs 6.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 87.01 PS @ 12000 rpm & 57.5 Nm @ 8500 rpm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS @ 10250 rpm & 64 Nm @ 6250 rpm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. Triumph offers the Trident 660 in 4 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 15.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less