hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesCBR650R vs Trident 660

Honda CBR650R vs Triumph Trident 660

In 2026 Honda CBR650R or Triumph Trident 660 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CBR650R Price starts at Rs. 11.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Trident 660 Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CBR650R engine makes power and torque 95.17 PS PS & 63 Nm. On the other hand, Trident 660 engine makes power & torque 81 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CBR650R in 2 colours. The CBR650R mileage is around 25 kmpl. The Trident 660 mileage is around 20 kmpl.
CBR650R vs Trident 660 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cbr650r Trident 660
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 11.16 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage25 kmpl20 kmpl
Engine Capacity649 cc660 cc
Power95.17 PS PS81 PS PS

Filters
CBR650R
Honda CBR650R
STD
₹11.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Trident 660
Triumph Trident 660
STD 2025
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Honda CBR650R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.4 L14 litres
Ground Clearance
130 mm150 mm
Length
2120 mm2020 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm1407 mm
Height
1145 mm1089 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg190 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm805 mm
Width
750 mm795 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front:120/70 - 17, Rear: 180/55 - 17Front :-120/70-17,Rear :-180/55-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
240 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm81 PS @ 10250 rpm
Stroke
46 mm51.1 mm
Max Torque
95.17 PS @ 12000 rpm64 Nm @ 6250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
649 cc660 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Lnline-4-Cylinder Engine,Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Assist And Slipper ClutchWet, multi-plate, slip and assist
No Of Cylinders
43
Starting
Electric StartSelf Start
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2B
Rear Suspension
Monoshock damper with 10 stage pre-load adjusterShowa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, Travel Wheel 120 mm 130 mm
Front Suspension
Showa SFF USD forkShowa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, Travel Wheel 120 mm
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
5-inch TFT Instrument Cluster10,000 miles (16,000 km) /12 months service interval, whichever comes first
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
5 Inch TFT, Colour DisplayLCD TFT
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,40,77110,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
11,16,1278,99,000
RTO
89,29071,920
Insurance
35,35431,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
26,66921,555

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Triumph has unveiled the 2026 Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660, releasing changes across the board for more performance and refined dynamics
2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 revealed with more power and chassis updates
21 Jan 2026
Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options: Is India calling?
16 Oct 2025
The new Triumph Trident 660 gets a muscular appearance with its sculpted tank design.
2025 Triumph Trident 660: Here are 5 things you should know about the naked roadster
12 Jul 2025
The 2025 Triumph Trident 660 comes in new dual-tone colourways.
2025 Triumph Trident 660 launched in India at 8.49 lakh. Here is what's new
8 Jul 2025
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights
11 May 2025
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets
17 Jun 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers