Triumph Daytona 660 exhaust note teased ahead of Jan 9 unveil

It seems like Triumph is working on resurrecting the Daytona nameplate with a new motorcycle that will be unveiled on January 9. The previous teasers have confirmed that the Daytona will use the 660 cc engine from the Tiger Sport and Trident. Now, the manufacturer has released a new teaser in which the Daytona 660 gives a flyby with the exhaust note.

Triumph Daytona 660: Engine

The engine is a three-cylinder, liquid-cooled unit that produces 80 bhp of max power at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm in the Trident. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. However, there is a possibility that Triumph might retune the engine for the Daytona 660 to suit its characteristics.

Triumph Daytona 660: Underpinnings

It is expected that the Daytona 660 will share its underpinnings with the Trident 660 which is already on sale. Suspension duties are being performed by non-adjustable upside-down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc in the front as well as at the rear but the difference is that Triumph is now using radial calipers as opposed to the axially mounted Nissin units on the other 660s. Apart from this, the switchgear and lever will be identical to the ones that are being used for Tiger Sport and Trident.

Triumph Daytona 660: Looks

In terms of looks, the Daytona 660 does look quite sporty. It uses the same headlamp setup as the Tiger Sport 660. However, the fairing is different. The Daytona 660 uses a full fairing instead of a half fairing that is being used on the Tiger Sport 660.

Triumph Daytona 660 boasts a split headlamp design.

Triumph Daytona 660: Features

In terms of features, it is expected that the Daytona 660 will use the same instrument cluster that is available on other 660 motorcycles. Moreover, expect that the Daytona 660 will come with two riding modes - Rain and Road, a bi-directional quickshifter and a traction control system.

