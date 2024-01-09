India-bound Triumph Daytona 660 unveiled globally. Check details

Triumph has brought back the Daytona nameplate with the new Daytona 660. The new motorcycle has been introduced in the global market and is expected to launch in India as well. However, as of now, a launch timeline is not known. Yes, the Triumph Daytona 660 does share its underpinnings with the Trident 660 but there are few changes.

Triumph Daytona 660: Engine

Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that uses a 240-degree firing order. It puts out 93.70 bhp of max power at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. When compared, the Trident 660 produces 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox. The service interval of the motorcycle is 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Apart from the Road and Rain riding modes, the brand has added a new Sport riding mode.

Triumph Daytona 660: Underpinnings

The tubular steel perimeter frame is suspended by 41 mm up-side down separate function Big Piston forks with 110 mm of travel in the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. Braking duties are being performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front with 4-piston calipers and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. The seat height of a motorcycle measures 810 mm so it is not very tall and most people should be able to handle it pretty well.

Triumph Daytona 660: Design

The Daytona 660 does look quite sporty as it comes with a full fairing. There is a split LED headlamp setup in the front with clip-on handlebars so the riding posture will be slightly more aggressive than the Trident 660. However, it will not be very committed.

