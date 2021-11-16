This Triumph Bonneville Bobber fetches over $50,000. What's so special about it?

Triumph Bonneville Bobber is one of the retro-themed motorcycles that appeal the motorcyclists. Motorcycle customisation studio Thornton Hundred Motorcycles took the project to make the Triumph Bonneville Bobber even more appealing to enthusiasts with a more power-packed performance. Hence, came the world's fastest Triumph Bobber.

Now, this model has fetched more than $50,000 in an auction.

The pricing is truly crazy, but the bike seems worth it with all the stories it has created and the performance it promises.

Thornton was working on this fast Triumph Bonneville Bobber during the peak of the pandemic. The motorcycle grabbed many enthusiasts' attention with jaw-dropping drag racing performances.

What makes this motorcycle so hype generating? It comes equipped with a Rotrex C15 supercharger, forged pistons, TTS machine cases, Thornton’s V4 Wide Kit, and a nitrous oxide kit as well. All these combined, the motorcycle becomes capable of churning out crazy levels of horsepower, way beyond the British premium motorcycle manufacturer's standard of a parallel-twin engine.

Even with a 1,200 cc engine, a stock Triumph Bonneville Bobber belts out around half of what Thornton made its customised Bobber do. It is capable of pumping out 200 horsepower when nitrous is charged. Clearly, the bobber starts making superbike figures. Without nitrous, it can churn out 160 hp, which is also pretty high for any rider.

The customised Triumph Bonneville Bobber is capable of completing a quarter-mile drag race in a mind-boggling 10.49-second timeframe. The bike even performed a little hill climb action in the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In terms of design too, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber looks drop-dead gorgeous with its shiny naked appearance. It comes with a hand-painted chunky fuel tank that grabs attention at the very first glance with Blue colour theme. The engine block is all-naked, while the mudguards have been ripped off, showing off the meaty rubbers wrapped around the multispoke wheels.