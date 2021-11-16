Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 13.06 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Bonneville Bobber dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers.
Triumph Bonneville Bobber on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Bangalore, Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 11.34 Lakhs in Bangalore and Triumph Street Scrambler 900 starting at Rs. 9.35 Lakhs in Bangalore.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Bonneville Bobber 2021 ₹ 13.06 Lakhs
