Limited-run Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC unveiled with gold accents and more power

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC has been unveiled recently as a special edition cruiser with additional performance and hardware enhancements. Limited to just 750 units worldwide, this Triumph Factory Custom takes the raw, no-frills aesthetic that underlines the bobber style and takes it a step further. The new Bonneville Bobber TFC comes with gloss carbon fibre bodywork with a new two-tone paint scheme and hand-painted marble gold accents on its tank and side panels.

Each Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC is individually numbered with a badge on the billet-machined top yoke. Additionally, the bobber’s fuel tank gets hand-signed by the artist who paints the marble gold accents for a more personal touch. The Bobber TFC’s side panels and mudguard stays are made of gloss lacquered carbon fibre for a sporty look.

Triumph has fitted the bobber with a single floating black leather seat embossed with the brand logo. It also gets golden fork lowers and suspension fork adjusters with gold-anodised details. This gold theme carries over to the ignition key and the billet-machined engine cover, which is detailed in gold. The bike’s chain is also coloured gold, highlighting the attention to detail on this special edition model.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC: Engine and performance

The tried-and-tested 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine has been carried over with a custom-tuned engine map that brings maximum power earlier in the rev range.

The Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC features the same 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine that powers the regular model but with a new engine map for improved performance. The liquid-cooled motor is now custom-tuned to deliver its maximum power of 76.9 bhp at a lower 6,000 rpm. Torque is rated for 106 Nm at just 3,750 rpm, down from 4,000 rpm. The motor is accompanied by a six-speed gearbox and a pair of slashed Akrapovič exhausts with carbon fibre embellishers to bring a deeper sound signature.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC: Cycle parts

Along with improved low-end performance, the 2025 Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC features a new Sport riding mode that brings a more instant throttle response. (Triumph )

The new Bobber TFC features clip-on handlebars on billet aluminium yokes for a dedicated riding posture. The bike is built around a tubular steel cradle with a twin-sided swingarm and offers a wet weight of 237 kg, down from 251 kg. Triumph claims this reduction in weight over the regular Bonneville Bobber improves the bike’s agility and responsiveness.

The Bobber TFC comes riding on spoked wheels, with a slim 19-inch wheel at the front and a wider 16-inch wheel at the rear. The front end gets twin 310 mm fixed discs with Brembo M50 4-piston radial calipers. Rear tyres feature a 255 mm single disc with Nissin axial calipers and the bike gets dual-channel ABS. It has an updated suspension setup that features 43 mm Öhlins NIX 30 USD front forks with pre-load, compression, and rebound damping adjustability. The rear end features a hidden Öhlins monoshock with adjustable pre-load and rebound damping.

Along with improved low-end performance, the Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC features a new Sport riding mode, alongside the existing Rain and Road modes. This is said to offer a sharper throttle response. The Bobber TFC further features traction control and an analogue speedometer with an integrated multifunction LCD.

The new Triumph Bonneville Bobber TFC will be available in dealerships from March 2025 and it will be priced from £17,195 (approximately ₹18.60 lakh). The regular Bonneville Bobber in India starts from ₹12.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

