Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bonneville Bobber starts at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Bonneville Bobber sits in the Cruiser Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes in 1 variants.
1200 cc
78 PS @ 6100 rpm
