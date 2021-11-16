HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specifications

Triumph Bonneville Bobber starting price is Rs. 10,28,200 in India. Triumph Bonneville Bobber is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
10.28 - 11.75 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specs

Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Bonneville Bobber starts at Rs. 10.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Bonneville Bobber sits in the ...Read More

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2220 mm
Wheelbase
1500 mm
Kerb Weight
251 kg
Dry Weight
251 kg
Height
1024 - 1055 mm
Saddle Height
690 mm
Width
800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19,Rear :-150/80-R16
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
255 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
106 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
2
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:1
Displacement
1200 cc
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate torque assist clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° crank angle parallel twin
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
97.6 mm
Chassis
Tubular steel, twin cradle frame
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
Mono-shock RSU with linkage
Front Suspension
Ø 47 mm Showa cartridge forks
Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Switchable ABS
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Additional Features
Dual Exhaust, Torque assist clutch
Traction Control
Yes
Engine Immobilizer
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Alternatives

UPCOMING
Yamaha R7

Yamaha R7

10 Lakhs Onwards
Check R7 details
View similar Bikes
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Bonneville B... vs V-Strom 650X...
UPCOMING
Suzuki RM Z450

Suzuki RM Z450

8.31 Lakhs Onwards
Check RM Z450 details
View similar Bikes
Kawasaki KLX 450R

Kawasaki KLX 450R

8.49 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Bonneville B... vs KLX 450R
UPCOMING
KTM 790 Duke

KTM 790 Duke

8.64 Lakhs Onwards
Check 790 Duke details
View similar Bikes

Triumph Bonneville Bobber News

The fastest Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes with an eye-catching appearance.
This Triumph Bonneville Bobber fetches over $50,000. What's so special about it?
16 Nov 2021
The Speed 400 shares its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Speed 400 delivery timeline unveiled
26 Jul 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
Triumph Scrambler 900 in Cosmic Yellow
India-bound 2024 Triumph Scrambler 900, Scrambler 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
View all
 

Triumph Bonneville Bobber Variants & Price List

Triumph Bonneville Bobber price starts at ₹ 10.28 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 11.75 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Bonneville Bobber comes in 1 variants. Triumph Bonneville Bobber top variant price is ₹ 10.28 Lakhs.

2021
10.28 Lakhs*
1200 cc
78 PS @ 6100 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

Trending Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Triumph Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details