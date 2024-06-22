Triumph Bonneville Bobber gets new colour scheme. Check it out

Triumph has introduced a new colour for the Bonneville Bobber in the Indian market. It is called Matt Graphite with Matt Baja Orange. The new colour is priced at ₹12.35 lakh ex-showroom. Other colours that are on offer are Jet Black and Ash Grey with Jet Black. Apart from the new colour scheme, Triumph has not made any changes to the Bonneville Bobber.

The new colour scheme uses a blend of three colours. The side panels and mudguards are finished in Jet Black. The fuel tank is finished in Matt Graphite with vertical stripes finished in Matt Baja Orange. There are no mechanical changes to the motorcycle.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Specs

Powering the Triumph Bonneville Bobber is a 1,200 cc, liquid-cooled engine with a 270-degree firing order. It puts out 76.9 bhp of max power at 6,100 rpm and a peak torque output of 106 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Hardware

Triumph uses a twin cradle frame made up of tubular steel for the Bonneville Bobber. It is suspended by 47 mm Showa cartridge forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt using twin 310 mm discs in the front that are grabbed by Brembo 2-piston sliding axial calipers while at the rear, there is a single 255 mm disc which is grabbed by Nissin single-piston caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well.

Triumph Daytona 660

Currently, Triumph is preparing to launch the Daytona 660 in the Indian market. It will be the brand's third 660 cc motorcycle in India after Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660. The motorcycle is already listed on the website and the motorcycles themselves have started reaching dealerships. So, the launch can happen very soon.

