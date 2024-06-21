Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, starts arriving at dealerships

HT Auto
  • Triumph Daytona 660 is a sport tourer and will compete against the Kawasaki Ninja 650.
Triumph Daytona 660
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660
Triumph India is all set to launch the Daytona 660 in the Indian market. The new motorcycle is already listed on the India website and now it has started reaching dealerships. It is expected that the Daytona will be the most expensive 660 cc motorcycle in Triumph's lineup. It will be competing against the Kawasaki Ninja 650. Considering that the motorcycles have already reached dealerships, the launch of the motorcycle could take place by the end of June or early July.

Triumph will sell the Daytona 660 in three colour options - Satin Granite, Sapphire Black and Carnival Red. A few design elements of the Daytona 660 are taken from the Daytona 675. There are twin-pod headlamps in the front, a muscular fuel tank and a fairing.

Triumph Daytona 660: Specs

Powering the Daytona 660 is the same 660 cc engine that is doing duty on the Trident and Tiger Sport. It is an in-line three-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that uses a 240-degree firing order. However, Triumph has retuned the engine. It now generates 93.70 bhp of max power at 11,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 69 Nm at 8,250 rpm. When compared, the Trident 660 produces 80 bhp at 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm at 6,250 rpm. Both motorcycles use a 6-speed gearbox. The service interval of the motorcycle is 16,000 km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Apart from the Road and Rain riding modes, the brand has added a new Sport riding mode.

Also Read : Triumph Bonneville T120 Elvis Presley Limited Edition unveiled

Triumph Daytona 660: Hardware

Triumph uses a tubular steel perimeter frame that is suspended by 41 mm up-side down separate function Big Piston forks with 110 mm of travel in the front and a Showa monoshock at the rear with pre-load adjustment and 130 mm of travel. The sport tourer comes to a halt using twin 310 mm discs in the front with 4-piston calipers and a 220 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston caliper. There is dual-channel ABS on offer.

