Harley-Davidson X440 T: Better Built, Better Equipped, but Worth the Premium?

Harley-Davidson first launched the X440 in the Indian market back in 2023. It was the first motorcycle from the brand that spawned out of the partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Now, the X440 T arrives as the brand’s second take on its made-in-India roadster platform. It is important to note that Harley is not calling it a facelift or the X440 T replacing the X440 in the lineup. Instead, it is being dubbed as a new motorcycle in the portfolio that sits above the X440. So, how is it to ride? How is it different? Should you choose it over the X440? These are all the questions that we will answer here in the review after riding the X440 T in Goa.

How is the Harley-Davidson X440 T different from the X440 cosmetically?

Harley-Davidson X440 T is offered in four colour options.

Harley says that there are over 70 differences between the X440 and X440. However, you don't need to know all of them. Instead, what you need to know is that the fuel tank is slightly redesigned and no longer comes with the 3D emblem. However, there are new graphics on the fuel tank.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Matter Aera 105 kmph 105 kmph ₹ 1.83 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson X440 T 440 cc 440 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 2.79 Lakhs Compare View Offers Harley-Davidson X440 440 cc 440 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 2.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 452 cc 452 cc 29.5 kmpl 29.5 kmpl ₹ 2.39 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Royal Enfield Scrambler 450 ₹ 2.60 - 2.80 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Triumph Speed 400 398.15 cc 398.15 cc 30 kmpl 30 kmpl ₹ 2.34 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Then the traditional mirrors are replaced with bar-end mirrors, which do offer a decent view of what is behind. There is a new heat shield on the exhaust that provides a more upmarket look. The brand has also redesigned the rear subframe of the bike, which means a better, cleaner design from the side, and then there is the rear tail light, which is now integrated into the new fender; it is clearly inspired by the larger Harley models.

Overall, I do like how the X440 T looks. It looks cleaner and more seamless than the X440. In fact, the quality of the X440 T feels higher than the X440.

How is the ride quality of the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The X440 T uses a different rear subframe, and the taillight is also now integrated into the rear fender.

The brand has retweaked the suspension setup of the X440 T, but the hardware remains the same. So, there are 43 mm KYB upside-down forks in the front and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear with 7-step adjustability for preload. Out on the road, the setup feels firm, which helps it stay planted at highway speeds and through the corners as well. The sharper bumps and potholes can be felt while riding, so you might wanna slow down.

How are the brakes of the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The X440 T gets bar-end mirrors instead of traditional ones.

Unfortunately, the brakes are the biggest sore point of the X440 T. There are disc brakes in the front as well as at the rear. They lack the initial bite, and the rider really has to squeeze the lever to use all the braking power to make the bike come to a halt. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer, which is switchable on the rear wheel.

How is the engine of the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

There are no mechanical changes to the X440 T. However, the engine now uses ride-by-wire throttle. The throttle response is crisp, and fueling also feels precise with no hesitation when you twist the throttle. The engine is tuned for torque, which it starts delivering immediately. To complement it is a nice exhaust note, which I don't think is any different from the X440.

Because of the ride-by-wire technology, the engine tune has been revised.

Yes, there are a few vibrations which kick in around 4,000 rpm, but that is the point where you would generally shift up. The engine can also cruise easily around 110 kmph, after which the vibrations start creeping in.

There are two riding modes - Road and Rain. In Rain mode, the torque is delivered in a linear fashion, and the power is also delivered at a later stage.

What are the feature additions of the Harley-Davidson 440 T?

Because of the ride-by-wire, Harley-Davidson has added traction control, which cuts off the power when it detects slip at the rear wheel. As mentioned above, there are two riding modes as well. The brand has also added Panic Brake Alert, which flashes the turn indicators under hard braking.

The instrument cluster has been updated to show riding modes and configure traction control and ABS.

The rest of the features are carried forward from the X440. There is all LED lighting, the same digital instrument cluster, which comes with Bluetooth connectivity. However, it has been updated to show the riding modes and configure ABS and traction control.

What is the verdict on the Harley-Davidson X440 T?

The pricing is the real hurdle here. The X440 T costs ₹45,000 more than the Vivid variant of the X440 and ₹24,600 more than the S variant of the X440. At ₹2,79,500, the X440 T does make a difficult case for itself.

However, the X440 T clearly feels like a more polished and better-finished evolution of the platform. The cleaner design, improved quality and added electronics make it the more premium choice in the lineup. The ride-by-wire system elevates throttle response, and the overall road manners are solid, especially at higher speeds. That said, the brakes continue to be the weak link, and the price jump over the X440 is something buyers will notice. If you want a more refined, feature-rich version of the original bike and don’t mind paying extra, the X440 T delivers. If outright value matters more, the standard X440 still makes a stronger case.

First Published Date: