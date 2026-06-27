3 Bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from the Honda CB350
- Looking to upgrade from the Honda CB350? Here are three motorcycles worth considering, including the Royal Enfield Classic 650, Harley-Davidson X440 T and Triumph Bonneville T100.
The Honda CB350 has earned a reputation as one of the most refined modern classic motorcycles in its segment. Its smooth 348.36 cc single-cylinder engine, relaxed ergonomics, and easy-going nature make it an excellent everyday motorcycle, especially if you like revving up that engine. However, once you've spent enough time with it, you may find yourself looking for more performance, stronger highway cruising ability, or simply a motorcycle that offers a more premium ownership experience.
If I were upgrading from the Honda CB350, these are the three motorcycles I'd consider.
For riders who love the timeless appeal of the Honda CB350 but want something more substantial, the Royal Enfield Classic 650 is an obvious choice. It is powered by the brand's proven 648 cc parallel-twin engine that develops 47 PS and 52.3 Nm. The motorcycle retains the iconic Classic design language while offering significantly stronger acceleration, effortless highway cruising, and a richer exhaust note. It is heavier than the CB350, but the smooth twin-cylinder engine makes it an excellent companion for weekend rides and touring.
The Harley-Davidson X440 T is the upgraded version of the X440. It is the one to get. Instead of focusing on outright performance, it delivers a torquey and engaging riding experience. Its 440 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine produces 27 PS and 38 Nm, offering noticeably stronger low-end performance than the Honda CB350. You twist the throttle and you can feel that 38 Nm of torque just surging you ahead. The motorcycle also features USD front forks, a comfortable riding posture, and a distinctive road presence that sets it apart in the segment. For riders who want a premium badge without moving to a twin-cylinder motorcycle, the X440 T is a compelling option.
The Triumph Bonneville T100 represents the dream upgrade for many modern classic enthusiasts. Powered by a 900 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 65 PS and 80 Nm, it delivers effortless performance across the rev range while maintaining a refined and relaxed character. Premium switchgear, high-quality finishes, and timeless styling make every ride feel special. While it commands a significantly higher price than the CB350, it also delivers an experience that few motorcycles in the segment can match.
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