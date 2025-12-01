hamburger icon
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front Left View
1/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front Right View
2/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front View
3/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Left View
4/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Rear Left View
5/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Rear Right View
6/10

Harley-Davidson X440 T Specifications

Harley-Davidson X440 T starting price is Rs. 2,79,500 in India. Harley-Davidson X440 T is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 440 cc engine. Harley-Davidson X440 T mileage is 30 kmpl.
4.2 out of 5
2.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Harley-Davidson X440 T Specs

Harley-Davidson X440 T comes with 440 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of X440 T starts at Rs. 2.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Harley-Davidson X440 T sits in the

Harley-Davidson X440 T Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.5 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
818 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
405 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
440 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
79.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Trellis Frame
Front Suspension
KYB 43mm USD Forks With 130 mm Of Travel
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Twin Shocks With 7 Step Pre-load Adjustability

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain and Road
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Panic Brake Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Harley-Davidson X440 T Alternatives

Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 Specs
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Guerrilla 450 Specs
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Speed 400 Specs
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
K-Light 250V Specs
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SRV 300 Specs
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gold Star 650 Specs

Harley-Davidson X440 T Variants & Price List

Harley-Davidson X440 T price starts at ₹ 2.79 Lakhs .

2.79 Lakhs*
440 cc
27.37 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details

