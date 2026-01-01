hamburger icon
X440 TPriceMileageSpecifications
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front Left View
1/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front Right View
2/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Front View
3/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Left View
4/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Rear Left View
5/10
Harley-Davidson X440 T Rear Right View
View all Images
6/10

Harley-Davidson X440 T STD

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Harley-Davidson X440 T Key Specs
Engine440 cc
View all X440 T specs and features

X440 T STD

X440 T STD Prices

The X440 T STD, is listed at ₹3.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X440 T STD Mileage

All variants of the X440 T offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X440 T STD Colours

The X440 T STD is available in 4 colour options: Pearl Blue, Pearl Red, Vivid Black, Pearl White.

X440 T STD Engine and Transmission

The X440 T STD is powered by a 440 cc engine.

X440 T STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X440 T's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson X440 priced between ₹2.35 Lakhs - 2.55 Lakhs or the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 priced between ₹2.39 Lakhs - 2.54 Lakhs.

X440 T STD Specs & Features

The X440 T STD has Music Control, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch and Geo Fencing.

Harley-Davidson X440 T STD Price

X440 T STD

₹3.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,79,500
RTO
22,360
Insurance
22,224
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,24,084
EMI@6,966/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Harley-Davidson X440 T STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13.5 litres
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1418 mm
Kerb Weight
192 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
818 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Yes
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
405 km

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
27.37 PS @ 6000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm
Max Torque
38 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
440 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air/Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
79.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Trellis Frame
Front Suspension
KYB 43mm USD Forks With 130 mm Of Travel
Rear Suspension
Gas Charged Twin Shocks With 7 Step Pre-load Adjustability

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain and Road
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Panic Brake Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Harley-Davidson X440 T STD EMI
EMI6,269 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,91,675
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,91,675
Interest Amount
84,479
Payable Amount
3,76,154

Harley-Davidson X440 T Alternatives

Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.35 - 2.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 TvsX440
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.39 - 2.54 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 TvsGuerrilla 450
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 TvsSpeed 400
Keeway K-Light 250V

Keeway K-Light 250V

2.5 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 TvsK-Light 250V
QJ Motor SRV 300

QJ Motor SRV 300

3.19 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 TvsSRV 300
BSA Gold Star 650

BSA Gold Star 650

3.1 - 3.45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 TvsGold Star 650

Popular Cruiser Bikes

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.43 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger 220 Street Price in Delhi
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

1.37 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Avenger Cruise 220 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Benelli Leoncino 250

Benelli Leoncino 250

2.7 - 2.9 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
BMW R 12

BMW R 12

21.48 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 Price in Delhi
BMW R 12 nine T

BMW R 12 nine T

22.55 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
R 12 nine T Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Cruiser Bikess

view all specs and features

Popular Harley-Davidson Bikes

  • Popular
View all  Harley-Davidson Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details