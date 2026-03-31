Guerrilla 450PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsImages
1/29
JUST LAUNCHED

ROYAL ENFIELD Guerrilla 450 Colours

₹2.49 - 2.72 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹5053
4.2Expert Score
4.7
3
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Guerrilla 450 Colours

Guerrilla 450 is available in 7 colours in India - brava blue, peix bronze, shadow ash, apex black, apex green, apex red and twilight blue. You can view your favourite Guerrilla 450 colour image.

Brava Blue
Peix Bronze
Shadow Ash
Apex Black
Apex Green
Apex Red
Twilight Blue
Brava blue

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.79 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
X440 T Colours
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.32 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Speed 400 Colours
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
Check OffersCheck Offers
Meteor 350 Colours
Ola Electric Roadster Pro

Ola Electric Roadster Pro

2 - 2.5 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Roadster Pro Colours

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Images

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Image 1
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Image 2
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Image 3
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Image 4
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Image 5
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Image 6

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Videos

  • Full Videos

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes
HomeNew BikesRoyal Enfield BikesRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Colours