ROYAL ENFIELD Guerrilla 450 Colours

Guerrilla 450 is available in 7 colours in India - brava blue, peix bronze, shadow ash, apex black, apex green, apex red and twilight blue. You can view your favourite Guerrilla 450 colour image.
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