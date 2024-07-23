Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with 452 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Guerrilla 450 starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 sits in the Roadster segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's top variant is Flash.
₹2.39 Lakhs*
452 cc
40.02 bhp
₹2.49 Lakhs*
452 cc
40.02 bhp
₹2.54 Lakhs*
452 cc
40.02 bhp
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price