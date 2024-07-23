HT Auto
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Left View
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Left View
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Right View
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front View
6/23

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 starting price is Rs. 2,39,000 in India. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in 3 variant and 5 colours. Powered by a 452 cc engine. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 mileage is 29.5 kmpl.
2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specs

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with 452 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Guerrilla 450 starts at Rs. 2.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 sits

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Flash
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
2090 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Kerb Weight
185 kg
Height
1125 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
833 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-160/60-R17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc
Max Power
40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
81.5 mm
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
452 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
84 mm
Chassis
Steel Tubular Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Linkage Type Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 43 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Ride-by-Wire, Tripper TFT Display, Google Maps and a 2.4/5 Ghz Wifi 5 Chipset
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 both compete in the 400 cc motorcycle segment
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose
23 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
2024 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Variants explained
21 Jul 2024
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 fully accessorized in Brava Blue colour.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 accessories revealed. Check what is on offer
19 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 takes on a host of offerings in the 400-500 cc segment and is the most accessible 450 cc bike from the manufacturer
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs rivals: Price comparison
18 Jul 2024
The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 was launched recently and is positioned as an affordable, city-friendly alternative to the Himalayan 450.
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched: Key highlights
18 Jul 2024
 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 News

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variants & Price List

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450's top variant is Flash.

Analogue
2.39 Lakhs*
452 cc
40.02 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Dash
2.49 Lakhs*
452 cc
40.02 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
Flash
2.54 Lakhs*
452 cc
40.02 bhp
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

