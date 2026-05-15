5 bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the easiest motorcycles to live with in the entry-level retro roadster space. It is light by Royal Enfield standards, approachable for new riders, and well-suited to city use. But eventually, many owners begin looking for something faster, more capable, and more premium without completely losing the fun factor that made the Hunter appealing in the first place. If I was moving on from a Hunter 350, these are the five motorcycles I would genuinely consider.

1 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Engine 452 cc Mileage 29 kmpl View Offers View More Details This is probably the easiest and most logical upgrade from the Hunter. The Guerrilla 450 remains a straightforward roadster, but adds a far stronger engine and better highway manners. It uses a 452 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 39.5 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. The motorcycle also gets Eco and Performance ride modes, while recent updates allow the bike to retain ride mode and ABS settings even after the ignition is switched off. Compared to the Hunter, it offers stronger highway performance while still maintaining relatively comfortable ergonomics and everyday usability.

2 Aprilia Tuono 457 Engine 457 cc Mileage 25.5 kmpl View Offers View More Details The Tuono 457 is based on the RS 457 platform and uses the same 457 cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm. It features a more upright riding posture than the faired RS, thanks to wide handlebars and revised ergonomics. The package includes traction control, ride modes, dual-channel ABS, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and a slipper clutch. Aprilia has also revised the rear sprocket sizing, which improves low-end acceleration and city rideability.

3 BMW F 450 GS Engine 420 cc Mileage 26 kmpl View Offers View More Details The BMW F 450 GS is positioned as a middleweight adventure motorcycle and is powered by a 420 cc parallel-twin engine delivering 48 bhp and 43 Nm. It comes equipped with multiple ride modes, lean-sensitive ABS Pro, traction control, and a 6.5-inch TFT display with connectivity features. Suspension travel stands at 180 mm at both ends, while the motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup, balancing touring comfort with off-road capability.

4 Harley-Davidson X440 T Engine 440 cc Mileage 30 kmpl View Offers View More Details The X440 T is the latest version of the Harley-Davidson X440 and continues with the same 440 cc air-oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The updated model now gets ride-by-wire throttle technology, enabling riding modes, traction control, and switchable rear ABS. Harley-Davidson has also revised the sub-frame design, reducing the visual gap between the rear wheel and fender seen on the earlier version. For riders who enjoy calm riding styles and want something that feels more substantial without becoming too sporty or intimidating, this works well as a step up from the Hunter.

5 BSA Gold Star 650 The BSA Gold Star 650 revives the historic Gold Star nameplate and is powered by one of the largest single-cylinder engines currently available in the Indian market. It retains the timeless British roadster aesthetic while offering a much larger and more powerful 650 cc single-cylinder engine, producing 45.6 bhp and a torque of 55 Nm. The motorcycle uses telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers, while braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard. Positioned as a retro roadster, the Gold Star 650 focuses on classic styling and relaxed riding characteristics.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: