5 bikes I would buy if I was upgrading from TVS Ronin

If I were upgrading from the Ronin, these are the five motorcycles I would seriously consider.

The TVS Ronin 225 is one of the most well-rounded motorcycles in its segment. It offers a relaxed riding position, light controls, a refined engine and enough performance for daily commutes and weekend rides. But after a few years of ownership, many riders start looking for something with more performance, better highway manners or a stronger sense of character.

1 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 EMI starting at just ₹4,400/ month Check Eligibility If you're looking for a true step up in performance and refinement, the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 is an excellent upgrade from the TVS Ronin. Powered by a smooth and proven 648 cc parallel-twin engine, it delivers effortless performance, making highway cruising and long-distance touring far more enjoyable. Unlike the Ronin's single-cylinder motor, the Interceptor's twin-cylinder engine feels significantly more refined and relaxed, especially at higher speeds. It also offers a timeless retro design, comfortable ergonomics and enough versatility for both city rides and weekend getaways. While it is heavier than the Ronin, the added weight translates into excellent highway stability and a more premium riding experience.

2 Triumph Speed 400 Triumph Speed 400 EMI starting at just ₹3,400/ month Check Eligibility If you love the Ronin's easy-going nature but want a big jump in performance, the Triumph Speed 400 is the obvious choice. The 349 cc liquid-cooled engine delivers almost twice the performance of the Ronin while remaining refined and easy to ride. The handling is sharp, the suspension is well sorted and the premium build quality makes every ride feel special. It is equally happy filtering through city traffic or cruising at triple-digit highway speeds, making it one of the best all-round upgrades available.

3 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 EMI starting at just ₹3,500/ month Check Eligibility For riders who want something more exciting without moving to a fully faired sports bike, the Guerrilla 450 makes a lot of sense. Its Sherpa engine is punchy, smooth and packed with torque across the rev range. Compared to the Ronin, it feels significantly more powerful while retaining an upright riding posture. It is also more confidence inspiring in corners and offers better highway performance.

4 Harley-Davidson X440T Harley-Davidson X440 T EMI starting at just ₹4,000/ month Check Eligibility The Ronin already delivers a relaxed riding experience, but the Harley-Davidson X440T takes that formula to another level. The long-stroke engine has a strong mid-range, making overtakes effortless. It also feels more substantial thanks to its larger dimensions and premium finish. If your rides are more about soaking in the scenery than chasing lap times, the X440T is a rewarding upgrade that brings a unique character.

5 Triumph Scrambler 400 X Triumph Scrambler 400 X EMI starting at just ₹3,700/ month Check Eligibility For those who occasionally venture onto broken roads or gravel trails, the Scrambler 400 X is an excellent step up. It shares its engine with the Speed 400 but adds longer suspension travel, a commanding riding position and greater versatility. It is comfortable enough for everyday commuting while also encouraging you to explore roads you would normally avoid on the Ronin. If I had to own just one motorcycle for everything, this would be high on my list.

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