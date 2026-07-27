Honda CB500 vs Royal Enfield Classic 650: Spec comparison

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has unveiled the all-new CB500 , introducing a new 500 cc single-cylinder motorcycle that sits above the CB350 range. While Honda has not announced its price yet, the motorcycle is expected to take on retro offerings such as the Royal Enfield Classic 650 . Both bikes target riders looking for classic styling, but they differ significantly in terms of engine configuration, hardware and riding character.

Here's how the Honda CB500 compares with the Royal Enfield Classic 650.

Design: Neo-retro vs classic retro

The Honda CB500 draws inspiration from the legendary CB750 and borrows several styling cues from the CB350. It features a round LED headlamp, a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a ribbed single-piece seat and minimal bodywork. It is a neo-retro motorcycle, blending classic design with modern touches. It will also be offered in three variants: a standard alloy-wheel version, a cross-spoke tubeless-wheel variant and a top-spec cross-spoke tubeless version with exclusive graphics.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 stays true to the brand's timeless design language. It gets a teardrop fuel tank, rounded mudguards, twin pea-shooter exhausts, signature tiger lamps and plenty of chrome detailing. Despite sharing its design with the Classic 350, the larger engine and chassis give it a stronger road presence.

Also Read : Honda unveils 10 motorcycles and scooters in India ahead of nearing launch

Engine and gearbox

The biggest difference lies under the tank.

The Honda CB500 is powered by an all-new 501 cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 27 hp and 43.3 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Honda says the motorcycle has been developed and will be manufactured in India.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 uses the company's familiar 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine that develops 46.4 bhp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

While the Classic 650 enjoys a significant advantage in outright performance, the Honda counters with a strong torque figure for a single-cylinder engine.

Features

Honda has equipped the CB500 with a mix of modern technology and classic styling. Features include:

Round LED headlamp

Analogue-digital instrument console

Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC)

Slipper clutch

Three wheel options across variants

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 offers:

LED headlamp and tail lamp

Semi-digital instrument console

Tripper navigation pod (depending on variant)

USB Type-C charging port

Adjustable clutch and brake levers

Dual-channel ABS

Cycle parts

Honda has only revealed limited hardware details so far. The CB500 gets:

Conventional telescopic front forks

Twin rear shock absorbers

Disc brakes at both ends

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 features:

43 mm Showa telescopic front forks

Twin rear shock absorbers

320 mm front and 300 mm rear disc brakes

19-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels

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