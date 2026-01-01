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Honda CB 500
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Honda CB 500
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Honda CB 500 Spoke with Stripe

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3.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda CB 500 Key Specs
Engine501 cc
View all CB 500 specs and features

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Prices

The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe, is listed at ₹3.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Mileage

All variants of the CB 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Colours

The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe is available in 4 colour options: Mat Steel Silver Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black Stripe, Rebel Red Metallic.

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Engine and Transmission

The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe is powered by a 501 cc engine.

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 priced between ₹2.49 Lakhs - 2.72 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson X440 T priced ₹2.86 Lakhs.

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Specs & Features

The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe has Pass Beam Switch.

Honda CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Price

CB 500 Spoke with Stripe

₹3.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
3,01,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,01,900
EMI@6,489/mo
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Honda CB 500 Spoke with Stripe Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Engine Type
Single-cylinder air-cooled with Oil cooled engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
501 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Honda CB 500 Spoke with Stripe EMI
EMI5,840 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,71,710
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,71,710
Interest Amount
78,696
Payable Amount
3,50,406

Honda CB 500 other Variants

CB 500 Alloy

₹2.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,75,000
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,75,000
EMI@5,911/mo
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CB 500 Spoke

₹3 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,900
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,900
EMI@6,446/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda CB 500 Alternatives

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

2.49 - 2.72 Lakhs
+2
CB 500vsGuerrilla 450
Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.86 Lakhs
CB 500vsX440 T

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