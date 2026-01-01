|Engine
|501 cc
The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe, is listed at ₹3.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB 500 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe is available in 4 colour options: Mat Steel Silver Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Igneous Black Stripe, Rebel Red Metallic.
The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe is powered by a 501 cc engine.
In the CB 500's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 priced between ₹2.49 Lakhs - 2.72 Lakhs or the Harley-Davidson X440 T priced ₹2.86 Lakhs.
The CB 500 Spoke with Stripe has Pass Beam Switch.