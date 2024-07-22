Want a neo-retro bike under 3 lakh? Here are five options to choose from

The Jawa and Yezdi brands under the banner of Classic Legends are making neo-retro motorcycles inspired by their past legacies while brands like Royal Enfield continue theirs with both modern and old-fashioned entries. Here is a list of five neo-retro motorcycles that are currently available in the Indian two-wheeler market under ₹three lakh:

Motorcycle manufacturers are quite adept at selling nostalgia dressed up in modern elements and a quick glance at the wide catalogue of motorcycles present in India will only reinforce that belief. Quite a few models sold in the two-wheeler market rely on the fusion of classic styling with modern design cues. Furthermore, there are multiple brands whose identities revolve around instilling a sense of nostalgia into their audiences while providing state-of-the-art technology.

1 Yezdi Roadster Engine 334 cc View Offers View More Details The Yezdi Roadster from Classic Legends comes priced between ₹2.06 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three variants and 12 colour options. The Roadster runs on a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that makes 28.6 bhp of maximum power and 29.4 Nm of peak torque. It weighs 194 kg with a 12.5-litre fuel tank and comes with a seat height of 790 mm. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox, and the bike is built on a double cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and pre-load adjustable twin shock absorbers in the rear. The Roadster is equipped with single disc brakes all around with dual-channel ABS. Classic Legends has further fitted in a fully-digital instrument cluster, along with LED headlamp and tail lamp.

2 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Engine 349 cc View Offers View More Details This modern cruiser from Royal Enfield is priced between ₹2.05 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in 16 colour options spread across four variants. The Meteor is powered by a 349cc air-cooled, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that delivers 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed manual gearbox with a wet, multi-plate clutch. The Meteor 350 comes with dual-channel ABS and LED DRLs as standard and features a semi-digital instrument cluster and a separate, but built-in Tripper navigation module. The motorcycle sits on telescopic forks in the front and twin-sided shock absorbers in the rear with disc brakes all around.

3 Honda CB350 Engine 348.36 cc View Offers View More Details The CB350 is priced between ₹2.0 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹2.18 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in two variants – the DLX and the DLX Pro. The CB350 is powered by a 348.3cc single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that delivers 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 29.4 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a five-speed gearbox with a multiplate wet clutch and the motorcycle rides on disc brakes on both ends with dual channel ABS. The CB350 is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic twin shocks at the rear. Honda has fitted in LEDs for the headlamp and the tail lamp and the motorcycle is offered with a semi-digital instrument cluster that features Honda Smartphone Voice Control System and has a USB Type-C port.

4 Harley-Davidson X440 Engine 440 cc View Offers View More Details The first product born out of the Hero-Harley collaboration, the Harley-Davidson X440 is available in four colour options spread across three variants. The range starts with the Denim variant priced at ₹2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) which comes with spoke wheels. The two higher variants both come wearing alloys instead, with the Vivid variant priced at ₹2.59 lakh (ex-showroom) and the S variant topping the range at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The X440 is driven by a 440cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that puts out 27 bhp and 38 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox and is positioned as the stressed member of a trellis frame. The motorcycle rides on upside-down dual cartridge forks in the front with a twin-shock layout in the rear. The X440 further features a 3.5-inch TFT display for the instrument cluster which allows for Bluetooth connectivity with music controls and turn-by-turn navigation.

5 Jawa 350 Engine 334 cc View Offers View More Details Jawa is another heritage brand revived by Classic Legends, and the 350 is a neo-retro no-frills cruiser that comes priced between ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom). The 350 is driven by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine that makes 22.2 bhp and 28.1 Nm of torque. The engine is linked to a six-speed gearbox, and with a fuel tank of 13.2 litres, the Jawa 350 weighs 184 kg. The motorcycle is suspended by a double cradle frame with telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers in the rear with adjustable pre-load. For braking, the 350 receives a 280 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm one for the rear wheel, and this setup is aided by dual channel ABS.

