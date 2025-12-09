In 2026 Harley-Davidson X440 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson X440 Price starts at Rs. 2.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). X440 engine makes power and torque 27.37 PS PS & 38 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The X440 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
X440 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X440
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2.35 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|27.37 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS