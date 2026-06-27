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Honda CB350 vs Royal Enfield Meteor 350

In 2026 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
CB350 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cb350 Meteor 350
BrandHondaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.97 Lakhs₹ 1.96 Lakhs
Mileage42.17 kmpl41.88 kmpl
Engine Capacity348.36 cc349.34 cc
Power21.07 PS PS20.21 PS PS

Filters
CB350
Honda CB350
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Meteor 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
Fireball
₹1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda CB350 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
15.2 L15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm170 mm
Length
2207 mm2140 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm1400 mm
Height
1110 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg191 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm765 mm
Width
788 mm845 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm270 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
125 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
29.4 Nm @ 3000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc349.34 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled Engine
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
70 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin ShockTwin Tube Emulsion Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks, 130 mm Travel
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda Selectable Torque Control, Assist & slipper clutch, Emergency Stop Signal, Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Switch, Seat length - 687 mmLubrication - Wet sump forced lubrication, Engine Oil Grade - Sae 15 W 50 Api, Sl Grade, Jaso Ma 2 Semi Synthetic, Air Cleaner - Paper Element
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 6 Ah12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,24,7662,22,855
Ex-Showroom Price
1,97,0031,95,762
RTO
15,76016,191
Insurance
12,00310,902
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8314,790

CB350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350 vs Hness CB350

Meteor 350 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Meteor 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meteor 350 vs Speed 400

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