In 2026 Honda CB350 or Royal Enfield Meteor 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda CB350 Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). CB350 engine makes power and torque 21.07 PS PS & 29.4 Nm. On the other hand, Meteor 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS PS & 27 Nm respectively. The CB350 mileage is around 42.17 kmpl. The Meteor 350 mileage is around 41.88 kmpl.
CB350 vs Meteor 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cb350
|Meteor 350
|Brand
|Honda
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.97 Lakhs
|₹ 1.96 Lakhs
|Mileage
|42.17 kmpl
|41.88 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|348.36 cc
|349.34 cc
|Power
|21.07 PS PS
|20.21 PS PS