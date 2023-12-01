In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power and torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm & 27 Nm @ 4000 rpm respectively. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less