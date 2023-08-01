HT Auto
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Specifications

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 starting price is Rs. 1,17,120 in India. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Specs

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes with 220 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Avenger Cruise 220 starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
3.8 L
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Length
2210 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Height
1321 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm
Width
806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17,Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tube
Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital Twin Spark Ignition
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
220 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Stepup Seat
With Low Slung Seating
Clock
Digital
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 8 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
VRLA

Bajaj News

Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
With 10,000 bookings already in place, Bajaj Auto will ramp up production to meet the overwhelming demand for the Triumph Speed 400
Triumph Speed 400 & Scrambler 400 X receive 10,000 bookings, Bajaj to ramp up production
8 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Bajaj Auto releases official statement regarding Triumph Speed 400's price
8 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 top variant price is ₹ 1.17 Lakhs.

BS6
1.17 Lakhs*
220 cc
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

