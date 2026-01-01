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Avenger Cruise 220PriceMileageSpecifications
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Key Specs
Engine220 cc
View all Avenger Cruise 220 specs and features

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Prices

The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6, is listed at ₹1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Mileage

All variants of the Avenger Cruise 220 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Colours

The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is available in 2 colour options: Auburn Black, Moon White.

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Engine and Transmission

The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is powered by a 220 cc engine.

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Avenger Cruise 220's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the TVS Ronin priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.6 Lakhs.

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Specs & Features

The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Price

Avenger Cruise 220 BS6

₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,691
RTO
10,935
Insurance
10,989
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,58,615
EMI@3,409/mo
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Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
2210 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Wheelbase
1490 mm
Kerb Weight
163 kg
Height
1321 mm
Saddle Height
737 mm
Width
806 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-381 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-17, Rear :- 130/90-15
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Spoke
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
520 km
Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
62.4 mm
Max Torque
17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
220 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, Oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i , Fuel Injected, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 valve
Cooling System
Oil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
67 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Double Cradle Type
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic with double anti friction bush
Rear Suspension
5 step adjustable Twin shock absorber

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V/ 8Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 EMI
EMI3,068 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,42,753
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,42,753
Interest Amount
41,346
Payable Amount
1,84,099

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Alternatives

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street

1.3 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220vsAvenger 220 Street
TVS Ronin

TVS Ronin

1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs
+5
Avenger Cruise 220vsRonin
QJ Motor SRC 250

QJ Motor SRC 250

1.49 Lakhs Onwards
Avenger Cruise 220vsSRC 250
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
+6
Avenger Cruise 220vsHunter 350
Komaki Ranger

Komaki Ranger

1.3 - 1.35 Lakhs
Avenger Cruise 220vsRanger

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