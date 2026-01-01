|Engine
|220 cc
The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6, is listed at ₹1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Avenger Cruise 220 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is available in 2 colour options: Auburn Black, Moon White.
The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 is powered by a 220 cc engine.
In the Avenger Cruise 220's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the TVS Ronin priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.6 Lakhs.
The Avenger Cruise 220 BS6 has Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.