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QJ MOTOR SRC 250 Red Colour

₹1.49 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹3021
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Specs
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Variants

SRC 250 Red Colour

Black
Red
Silver
Red

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