The Chetak C3502, is priced at ₹1.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Chetak C3502 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Chetak C3502 is available in 17 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic Blue, Matte Coarse Grey, Scarlet Red, Pista Green, Cyber White, Azure Blue, Ebony Black Met, Lime Yellow, Matt Grey, Racing Red, C2501-active Black, C2501-misty Yellow, C2501-ocean Teal, C2501-opalescent Silver, C2501-classic White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Chetak C3502 include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The Chetak C3502 has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.