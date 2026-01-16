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Bajaj Chetak C3502

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.34 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Chetak C3502

Chetak C3502 Prices

The Chetak C3502, is priced at ₹1.34 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Chetak C3502 Range

The Chetak C3502 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Chetak C3502 Colours

The Chetak C3502 is available in 17 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic Blue, Matte Coarse Grey, Scarlet Red, Pista Green, Cyber White, Azure Blue, Ebony Black Met, Lime Yellow, Matt Grey, Racing Red, C2501-active Black, C2501-misty Yellow, C2501-ocean Teal, C2501-opalescent Silver, C2501-classic White.

Chetak C3502 Battery & Range

Chetak C3502 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Chetak C3502 include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

Chetak C3502 Specs & Features

The Chetak C3502 has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Geo Fencing, Anti Theft Alarm and Passenger Footrest.

Bajaj Chetak C3502 Price

Chetak C3502

₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,104
Insurance
4,560
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,33,664
EMI@2,873/mo
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Bajaj Chetak C3502 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Wheelbase
1355 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy

Mileage and Performance

Range
153 km
Max Speed
73 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Single Sided Leading Link
Rear Suspension
Monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
BLDC
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
22.8 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
35 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Off Board Charger, Guide Me Home Lights, Display Theme Change, Remote Immobilization, Over Speed Alert with Speed Limit Setting, Notification Alert (On Cluster), Self Cancelling Blinkers, Ride Mode - Eco | Sport, Trip Data and Trip Analytics
Pass Switch
Yes
Geo Fencing
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 25 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Bajaj Chetak C3502 EMI
EMI2,586 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,20,297
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,20,297
Interest Amount
34,842
Payable Amount
1,55,139

Bajaj Chetak other Variants

Chetak C2501

₹1 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
96,504
Insurance
3,949
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,00,453
EMI@2,159/mo
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Chetak 3001

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,07,606
Insurance
6,570
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,176
EMI@2,454/mo
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Chetak 3503

₹1.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,605
Insurance
4,209
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,22,814
EMI@2,640/mo
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Chetak 3502

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,500
Insurance
4,416
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,916
EMI@2,728/mo
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Chetak 3501

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,500
Insurance
4,607
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,107
EMI@2,990/mo
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Chetak C3501

₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,305
Insurance
4,726
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,031
EMI@3,096/mo
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View breakup

Bajaj Chetak Alternatives

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1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
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