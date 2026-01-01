The Chetak 3001, is priced at ₹1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Chetak 3001 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Chetak 3001 is available in 17 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic Blue, Matte Coarse Grey, Scarlet Red, Pista Green, Cyber White, Azure Blue, Ebony Black Met, Lime Yellow, Matt Grey, Racing Red, C2501-active Black, C2501-misty Yellow, C2501-ocean Teal, C2501-opalescent Silver, C2501-classic White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Chetak 3001 include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Okaya EV Faast priced between ₹1.09 Lakhs - 1.1 Lakhs.
The Chetak 3001 has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Charging at Home.