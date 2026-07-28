5 electric scooters I would buy if I were upgrading from the Suzuki Access
If you are looking to upgrade from a Suzuki Access to an electric scooter, here are the top five options.
Suzuki Access is a reliable workhorse in the Indian two-wheeler market's 125 cc segment. The practical and no-nonsense scooter promises everyday utility at an affordable cost without compromising on performance. However, there are many customers who seek to upgrade to an electric scooter.
For such customers, who seek to upgrade to an electric scooter from a reliable petrol workhorse like the Suzuki Access 125, it means moving to an EV that retains everyday practicality, comfort, and ease of use.
If you are looking to upgrade from the Suzuki Access to an electric scooter, here are the top five options.
TVS iQube is the closest equivalent electric scooter to a traditional family scooter, including the Suzuki Access 125. The TVS iQube comes as a grounded EV and has familiar ergonomics like any petrol scooter. Also, it offers a plush ride quality. The TVS iQube promises a top speed of 82 kmph and a real-world range of more than 100 km on a single charge, depending on the variant.
Ather Rizta is an electric scooter that is built strictly for family oriented purpose. It features a massive seat, offering a comfortable riding experience to the rider and pillion. Also, it gets an expansive floorboard space and exceptional under-seat storage. The Ather Rizta matches the utility of the Suzuki Access 125 while adding modern technology-aided features. It is capable of running at a top speed of 80 kmph and offers an IDC range up to 160 km on larger battery packs.
Bajaj Chetak stands out in the Indian electric scooter market not only because of the legacy nomenclature, but also with a solid metal body that gives it a robust, traditional scooter feel combined with silent, smooth performance and modern technology-aided features. The Bajaj Chetak is capable of running at an 80 kmph top speed and offers a practical range of over 150 km depending on the chosen variant.
The Honda Activa e: is the first electric scooter from the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer, which comes carrying the immense trust associated with the Activa badge. The Honda Activa e: comes with swappable battery technology, making it easy to charge anywhere. The electric scooter is ideal for daily city errands without long charging waits. It is capable of running at an 80 kmph top speed, while the claimed range of this EV is up to 102 km on a single charge.
This is for consumers who seek to trade the relaxed pace of the Suzuki Access for something offering punchy, agile and aggressively sporty performance. The Ather 450X promises a top speed of 90 kmph. It offers sharp handling and smart navigation features, which enhance its premium and sporty appeal.
Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.
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