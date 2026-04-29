HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Bajaj Updates Chetak Portfolio With Higher Speed, More Features And ‘c Series’ Naming

Bajaj updates Chetak portfolio with higher speed, more features and ‘C Series’ naming

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 29 Apr 2026, 11:49 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Bajaj Auto has updated its Chetak electric scooter range with new C Series names, higher speeds, better charging, and added features.

Bajaj Chetak C 35 01
The updated Bajaj Chetak range now arrives with new C Series naming, faster performance and added connected features.
Bajaj Chetak C 35 01
The updated Bajaj Chetak range now arrives with new C Series naming, faster performance and added connected features.
View Personalised Offers on
Bajaj Chetak arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Bajaj Auto Ltd. has announced updates for its Chetak electric scooter line-up, bringing changes across designations, performance, convenience and connected features. The range now moves to a new C Series naming structure, while the flagship model gains Google Maps navigation through the Chetak app. Bajaj says the updates are aimed at offering more value, better usability and a more familiar digital experience for riders.

The full Chetak portfolio will now be sold under the C Series format. The scooters will be identified as the C 35, C 30 and C 25 series, marking a new chapter for the brand’s electric range.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Chetak (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Chetak
MaxSpeed Icon73 kmph
₹91,399
Compare
View Offers
Kinetic Green Flex (HT Auto photo)
Kinetic Green Flex
MaxSpeed Icon72 kmph
₹ 1.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Joy E-bike Mihos (HT Auto photo)
Joy e-bike Mihos
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Okaya Ev Faast (HT Auto photo)
Okaya EV Faast
MaxSpeed Icon65 kmph
₹ 1.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Seeka Smak (HT Auto photo)
Seeka Smak
MaxSpeed Icon57 kmph
₹99,911
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy El01 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ather Energy EL01
₹99,000
Alert Me When Launched

Bajaj Chetak C 35 01 get integrated Google Maps

The C 35 01, which sits at the top of the line-up, now comes with Google Maps navigation integrated into the Chetak App. Bajaj said this change was made in response to consumer demand for a more seamless navigation setup.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak electric buying guide: 5 things you should know

Performance improves across the range

The new update also brings higher top speeds. The C 35 01 and C 35 02 now reach 80 km/h, up from 73 km/h. The C 35 03 and C 30 01 have a top speed of 70 km/h, compared with 63 km/h earlier. The new C 25 01 now tops out at 60 km/h, instead of 55 km/h. On the flagship model, motor output has also gone up from 4.5 kW to 4.8 kW, which is about 6 bhp to 6.4 bhp.

Charging and comfort changes

Bajaj has also reduced the charging time of the C 30 01. The scooter now takes 2 hours and 55 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent, down from 3 hours and 50 minutes. Features such as Ride Modes, including Sports and Eco, along with Hill Hold Assist, are now standard on the C 35 and C 30 series. Earlier, these were offered as paid add-ons.

Also Read : Bajaj Pulsar N125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which sporty commuter should you buy?

OTA software updates

The C 35 01 and C 35 02 will now support Over the Air updates, allowing owners to receive software improvements, performance tweaks and new features without visiting a service centre.

Commenting on the announcement, Bajaj Auto’s Eric Vas said, “The C Series represents an evolution of the Chetak portfolio, bringing meaningful upgrades across our range. With the flagship C 35 01, we are delivering the full extent of these advancements—combining stronger performance, more intuitive connectivity through Google Maps, and the added convenience of riding modes and hill-hold now offered as built-in features. At the same time, these upgrades are designed to offer greater value to our customers."

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 29 Apr 2026, 11:49 am IST
TAGS: bajaj chetak bajaj chetak chetak c 35 bajaj chetak c 35

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.