Bajaj Chetak electric buying guide: 5 things you should know
- Planning to buy the Bajaj Chetak electric? The scooter now comes in five variants with different battery sizes, range and features. Here are five key things to know before picking the right one.
Bajaj brought back the Chetak name as an electric scooter, and it has steadily become one of the strongest sellers in the segment. Unlike many EVs that come in just one or two trims, the Chetak lineup now spans five variants with different battery sizes, features and performance levels. That makes choosing the right one slightly confusing if you are seeing the range for the first time. Here are five things you should know before buying the Bajaj Chetak electric.
1. The Chetak electric is available in five variants
Bajaj currently sells the Chetak electric in five variants, positioned at different price points depending on battery size and features.
Variants and prices (ex-showroom):
- Chetak 2501 - ₹87,100
- Chetak 3001 - ₹1,02,505
- Chetak 3503 - ₹1,09,605
- Chetak 3502 - ₹1,22,605
- Chetak 3501 - ₹1,34,605
The 2501 is the entry point to the lineup, while the 3501 sits at the top with the most equipment.
2. Battery capacity ranges from 2.5 kWh to 3.5 kWh
Battery size varies across the lineup, and this directly affects the claimed riding range.
Battery and range figures:
- Chetak 2501 - 2.5 kWh battery | 113 km range
- Chetak 3001 - 3.0 kWh battery | 127 km range
- Chetak 3503 - 3.5 kWh battery | 151 km range
- Chetak 3502 - 3.5 kWh battery | 153 km range
- Chetak 3501 - 3.5 kWh battery | 153 km range
3. Charging time differs across variants
Charging times vary depending on the battery capacity.
0–80 per cent charging time:
- 2501 - 2 hours 25 minutes
- 3001 - 3 hours 50 minutes
- 3503 - 3 hours 25 minutes
- 3502 - 3 hours 25 minutes
- 3501 - 3 hours
4. Top speed and braking hardware are different
Performance varies slightly across the variants.
Top speed figures:
- 2501 - 60 km/h
- 3001 - 63 km/h
- 3503 - 63 km/h
- 3502 - 73 km/h
- 3501 - 73 km/h
The two top variants, 3501 and 3502, also get a front disc brake, while the others use drum brakes.
5. Features increase as you move up the range
The feature list grows as you move to higher variants.
Connectivity and equipment highlights:
- 2501 - No app connectivity
- 3001, 3503 - Bluetooth connectivity
- 3502, 3501 - Full app connectivity
Other features offered across the lineup include:
- Eco and Sports ride modes
- Hill hold assist
- Reverse mode
The 3501 is also the only variant that offers under-seat document storage.
