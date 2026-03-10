Bajaj Chetak electric buying guide: 5 things you should know

Bajaj brought back the Chetak name as an electric scooter, and it has steadily become one of the strongest sellers in the segment. Unlike many EVs that come in just one or two trims, the Chetak lineup now spans five variants with different battery sizes, features and performance levels. That makes choosing the right one slightly confusing if you are seeing the range for the first time. Here are five things you should know before buying the Bajaj Chetak electric.

1. The Chetak electric is available in five variants

Bajaj currently sells the Chetak electric in five variants, positioned at different price points depending on battery size and features.

Variants and prices (ex-showroom):

Chetak 2501 - ₹ 87,100

87,100 Chetak 3001 - ₹ 1,02,505

1,02,505 Chetak 3503 - ₹ 1,09,605

1,09,605 Chetak 3502 - ₹ 1,22,605

1,22,605 Chetak 3501 - ₹ 1,34,605

The 2501 is the entry point to the lineup, while the 3501 sits at the top with the most equipment.

2. Battery capacity ranges from 2.5 kWh to 3.5 kWh

Battery size varies across the lineup, and this directly affects the claimed riding range.

Battery and range figures:

Chetak 2501 - 2.5 kWh battery | 113 km range

Chetak 3001 - 3.0 kWh battery | 127 km range

Chetak 3503 - 3.5 kWh battery | 151 km range

Chetak 3502 - 3.5 kWh battery | 153 km range

Chetak 3501 - 3.5 kWh battery | 153 km range

3. Charging time differs across variants

Charging times vary depending on the battery capacity.

0–80 per cent charging time:

2501 - 2 hours 25 minutes

3001 - 3 hours 50 minutes

3503 - 3 hours 25 minutes

3502 - 3 hours 25 minutes

3501 - 3 hours

4. Top speed and braking hardware are different

Performance varies slightly across the variants.

Top speed figures:

2501 - 60 km/h

3001 - 63 km/h

3503 - 63 km/h

3502 - 73 km/h

3501 - 73 km/h

The two top variants, 3501 and 3502, also get a front disc brake, while the others use drum brakes.

5. Features increase as you move up the range

The feature list grows as you move to higher variants.

Connectivity and equipment highlights:

2501 - No app connectivity

3001, 3503 - Bluetooth connectivity

3502, 3501 - Full app connectivity

Other features offered across the lineup include:

Eco and Sports ride modes

Hill hold assist

Reverse mode

The 3501 is also the only variant that offers under-seat document storage.

