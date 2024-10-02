Segment Average: 84.65 kmph
Elmo: 75.0 kmph
Segment Average: 152.3 km
Elmo: 140.0 km
Segment Average: 5.6 hrs
Elmo: 5.0 hrs
Segment Average: 3.45 kwh
Elmo: 3.0 kwh
Aftek Motors Elmo price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs .
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooter
|Charging Point
|5 Hours
|Range
|140 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|5 Hours
|Model Name
Aftek Motors Elmo
|TVS iQube
|Ola Electric S1 Pro
|Ather Energy 450x
|Bajaj Chetak
|Vida V1
|Simple Energy One
|PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
|Ather Energy 450S
|Prevail Electric Elite
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹1.4 Lakhs
₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
₹1.35 Lakhs
₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
₹1.15 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
₹1.3 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
4 out of 5
-
-
-
4 out of 5
-
-
4.5 out of 5
-
|Battery Capacity
3 kWh
2.2-5.1 kWh
4 kWh
2.9-3.7 kWh
2.8-3.2 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
5 kwh
2.5 kWh
2.9 kWh
20 Ah
|Range
140 km
70-150 km
195 km
111-150 km
113-127 km
100-110 km
212 km/charge
150-201 km
115 km
220 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|ABS
-
-
-
-
-
-
Yes
-
-
-
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
