Which is the top variant of Aftek Motors Elmo? Aftek Motors Elmo comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Aftek Motors Elmo? The Aftek Motors Elmo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 140 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Aftek Motors Elmo have, and what is the price range? The Aftek Motors Elmo offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Aftek Motors Elmo? The Aftek Motors Elmo is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 140 km on a single charge.