Aftek Motors Elmo Left View
Aftek Motors Elmo Right View
Aftek Motors Elmo Seat View
Aftek Motors Elmo Disk Beak View
Aftek Motors Elmo Footspace View
Aftek Motors Elmo Front Tyre View
AFTEK MOTORS Elmo

Launched in Jun 2023
1.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Key Specs
Elmo: 75.0 kmph

Elmo: 140.0 km

Elmo: 5.0 hrs

Elmo: 3.0 kwh

View all Elmo Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Aftek Motors Elmo

Latest Update

  • Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November
  • Is this the all-new YZF-R9? Yamaha teases new sport bike ahead of October 9 debut

    Aftek Motors Elmo Alternatives

    TVS iQube

    TVS iQube

    1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    Ola Electric S1 Pro

    1.35 Lakhs
    UPCOMING
    Honda PCX Electric

    Honda PCX Electric

    1.45 Lakhs Onwards
    Ather Energy 450x

    Ather Energy 450x

    1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    Bajaj Chetak

    Bajaj Chetak

    99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    Vida V1

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    Aftek Motors Elmo Variants

    Aftek Motors Elmo price starts at ₹ 1.4 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹1.4 Lakhs*
    Max Power
    3 W
    Speed
    75 kmph
    Range
    140 km
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Aftek Motors Elmo Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity3 kWh
    Body TypeScooter
    Charging Point5 Hours
    Range140 km
    HeadlightLED
    Charging Time5 Hours
    View all Elmo specs and features

    Aftek Motors Elmo comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Aftek Motors Elmo
    		TVS iQubeOla Electric S1 ProAther Energy 450xBajaj ChetakVida V1Simple Energy OnePURE EV Epluto 7G MaxAther Energy 450SPrevail Electric Elite
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹1.4 Lakhs
    ₹1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs
    ₹1.35 Lakhs
    ₹1.43 - 1.57 Lakhs
    ₹99,998 - 1.56 Lakhs
    ₹1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs
    ₹1.15 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    ₹1.3 Lakhs
    Expert Ratings
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    -
    4 out of 5
    -
    -
    4.5 out of 5
    -
    Battery Capacity
    3 kWh
    2.2-5.1 kWh
    4 kWh
    2.9-3.7 kWh
    2.8-3.2 kWh
    3.44-3.94 kWh
    5 kwh
    2.5 kWh
    2.9 kWh
    20 Ah
    Range
    140 km
    70-150 km
    195 km
    111-150 km
    113-127 km
    100-110 km
    212 km/charge
    150-201 km
    115 km
    220 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    ABS
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    -
    Yes
    -
    -
    -
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    News

    KTM has five new motorcycles planned for debut at EICMA 2024, which it returns to after a hiatus of five years
    Next-gen KTM 390 Adventure R confirmed for global debut at EICMA in November
    2 Oct 2024
    Yamaha has recently posted a new teaser on their social media platforms and it is potentially hinting at the YZF-R9.
    Is this the all-new YZF-R9? Yamaha teases new sport bike ahead of October 9 debut
    2 Oct 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 has an edge over its rival KTM RC 390 in pricing, but where does it stand in terms of performance.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM RC 390: Which road bike with track DNA to pick
    2 Oct 2024
    The engine on the Kawasaki Versys 1100 is larger because of the longer stroke.
    2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 launched in the global market. Will it come to India?
    1 Oct 2024
    The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets a new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch.
    Jawa 42 FJ 350 in mind? Everything you should know before deliveries begin tomorrow
    1 Oct 2024
    Videos

    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 lineup starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.75 lakh for the Racing Red paint scheme without the quickshifter. However, adding the quickshifter takes the price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.92 lakh. The new Bomber Grey paint scheme is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.97 lakh.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 review: Track-ready bike in a budget? Look no further
    27 Sept 2024
    The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 is now available with new paint schemes, winglets, a bi-directional quickshifter among other key updates.
    2024 TVS Apache RR 310 first look: Check out what has changed
    26 Sept 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    Aftek Motors Elmo FAQs

    Aftek Motors Elmo comes in a single variant which is the STD.
    The Aftek Motors Elmo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 140 km, it has a charging time of 5 Hours and a battery capacity of 3 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
    The Aftek Motors Elmo offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
    The Aftek Motors Elmo is an electric Scooter, powered by a high-capacity 3 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 140 km on a single charge.
    The Aftek Motors Elmo has a charging time of 5 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

