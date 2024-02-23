HT Auto
Ather Energy 450S On Road Price in Delhi

4.5 out of 5
Ather Energy 450S Front View
Ather Energy 450S Left Side View
Ather Energy 450S Right Side View
Ather Energy 450S Indicator Controller
Ather Energy 450S Self Starter Button
Ather Energy 450S Rear Tyre View
4.5 out of 5
1.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
450S Price in Delhi

Ather Energy 450S on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ather Energy 450S STD₹ 1.44 Lakhs
...Read More

Ather Energy 450S Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
90 Kmph
115 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,29,999
RTO
10,399
Insurance
3,704
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,102
    Ather Energy 450S News

    Image of Ather 450X used for representational purpose only.
    Ather 450X & 450S updated with this new feature. Check details
    23 Feb 2024
    Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000.
    Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after up to 25k price cut
    10 Jan 2024
    Ather 450S comes as a sporty and stylish urban electric scooter and an affordable iteration of the 450X. It can be used for regular commuting and fun rides equally.
    Upcoming Ather 450S HR version details leaked. Larger battery, more range
    27 Sept 2023
    Cosmetically, the 450S looks quite similar to the Ather 450X
    Ather 450S deliveries begin in India on World EV Day
    9 Sept 2023
    450S electric scooters being rolled out of Ather Energy's facility. Launched in June, the EV maker will start delivery of the 450S ahead of the festive season.
    Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air
    2 Sept 2023
    Videos

    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    Ather Energy has introduced two smart helmets called Halo and Halo Bit. The Halo smart helmet is priced around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 while the open-face Halo Bit helmet comes at a cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000.
    Ather Halo, Halo Bit smart helmet: Key features explained
    9 Apr 2024
    The Ather Rizta electric scooter comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). Offered in 3 variants, the price of the Rizta goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ather Rizta electric scooter launched: First look
    8 Apr 2024
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
