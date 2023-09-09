HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450s Deliveries Begin In India On World Ev Day

Ather 450S deliveries begin in India on World EV Day

Ather Energy has commenced deliveries of 450S in the Indian market. The image of the delivery was shared by Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy. The 450S is the most affordable electric scooter in Ather's lineup. The 450S is priced at 1.30 lakh ex-showroom. It competes against the Ola S1 Air in the Indian market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Sep 2023, 17:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Cosmetically, the 450S looks quite similar to the Ather 450X
Cosmetically, the 450S looks quite similar to the Ather 450X

Ather started accepting bookings of the 450S back in June this year. The price of the scooter complies with the FAME 2 scheme. The customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own electric vehicle policies. The design of the Ather 450S is identical to the 450X. However, there are some changes which have helped in dropping the costs.

Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer 115 km of range on a single charge. Using home chargers, the battery pack can be charged up to 80 per cent in around six hours and 36 minutes while charging up to 100 per cent takes eight hours and 36 minutes.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450s
₹1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
M2go Civitas (HT Auto photo)
M2go Civitas
₹1.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rtr 160 4v
₹ 1.04 - 1.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fzs-fi V3
₹ 1.05 - 1.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Xtreme160s (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s
₹1.08 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The electric motor is capable of generating 7.24 bhp of peak power and 22 Nm of maximum torque. The 450S electric scooter can also run at a top speed of 90 kmph. Ather 450S offers three ride modes with the 450S which include Sport mode, Eco mode and Ride mode.

Watch: Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?

Another big difference between the 450X and the 450S is the instrument cluster. The 450S uses a new coloured LCD instrument cluster. It still comes with features such as Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. But now, it uses MapMyIndia's navigation system instead of Google Maps. Ather Energy has also added a joystick on the switch console that can be used to control the instrument cluster. Moreover, the reverse mode is simply a button. Earlier, the rider would need to swipe on the screen to get into the reverse mode.

First Published Date: 09 Sep 2023, 17:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather Energy Ather 450S electric scooters electric vehicles EVs

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
30% OFF
Rylan Car Vacuum Powerful Portable & High Power 12V Car Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Car and Home Wet and Dry Car Vacuum Cleaner Multipurpose Vaccum Cleaner
Rs. 1,049 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.